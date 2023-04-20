Doting parents, Esther Kale and Eniola Afeez went the extra mile to put a smile on their daughter’s face as she clocked a new age

The Yoruba Nollywood movie stars stormed the celebrant’s school on her birthday, bearing gifts and goodies

Photos and a video shared warmed hearts on social media, with fans joining the two to wish their daughter well

Nothing beats the excitement of parents witnessing their children's birthdays, and this was recently the case for Nollywood stars, Esther Kale and Eniola Afeez.

The doting parents took time from their busy schedules to visit their daughter, Kanyinsola, on her birthday.

Movie stars Eniola Afeez and Esther Kale visited their daughter's school on her birthday. Photo: @eniolafeez

Source: Instagram

Both mummy and daddy stormed the celebrants’ school with a beautiful birthday cake and a bottle of wine, among other goodies for her.

Photos shared on Esther and Eniola's Instagram pages captured the happy family posing for group photographs alongside other well-wishers.

Check out the photos below:

A video shared captured the celebrant enjoying mummy time with the Nollywood actress.

Watch below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

shadys_skincareservices said:

"Happy birthday kanyisola baby your new age is blessed in Jesus name."

ronkeoshodioke said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful daughter."

bimbooshin said:

"Happiest birthday love mi ❤️."

pamawale_nig_ltd said:

"Hbd2 her may she live long life in good health knowledge and wisdom Ameenu."

ololadeabuta_gracias said:

"Awwwww beautiful family it's all about mini you many many happy returns to her."

umukorotina said:

"Happy birthday my baby girl,as you celebrate your day today you will,you will celebrate more of it in Jesus name,you will be the best among your contemporary in Jesus name,enjoy your day my dear #."

