Skit maker Zicsaloma seems to have added a new car to his garage as he recently flaunted a G-wagon as his

Zicsaloma shared pictures of the new G-Wagon worth millions and sparked confusion by adding a short video of him dreaming about it

While many of his colleagues penned congratulatory messages to him, many were left confused over the video he shared

Nigerian skit-maker and content creator Zicsaloma recently shared pictures of a new multi-million naira G-Wagon, which seems to be his latest acquisition.

Zicsaloma, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, flaunted the black coloured G-Wagon, which was wrapped with a red ribbon.

Zicsaloma drops new whip alert. Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

The content creator also announced his contract renewal with the car dealer that earlier signed him as an ambassador.

However, he sparked confusion as he shared a clip of him dreaming about driving the car.

See his post including a video of him dreaming, below:

Celebrities, fans react as Zicsaloma shows off new ride

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

agentoflaughter:

"This dream felt so so real ."

moyolawalofficial:

"Congrats zic ❤️I am coming to collect one car oooh."

thecuteabiola:

"You well so ? that dream must come true oooo ! Make we twin."

redbutterflydude:

"Nobi dream!!!! Congratulations boss."

donflexx:

"U go know people wey no watch last slide."

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Omooo na to go back to the dream o ."

prince_dstn:

" wake up from this dream and let’s go carry this car o."

markangelcomedy:

"Congratulations baba❤️."

_cheedinma:

"Watch all slidesNigerians and impatience 5&6. na dream."

____fhayy:

"I no understand na dream Abi e real?? Congratulations my love! More keys!"

mhiz_shuqa:

"Una never tell us truth So nah skit give money to buy G wagon Lol y’all should please be ffr."

Zicsaloma shows off his pet dog

Zicsaloma caused a stir on social media after he joined the list of celebrities who own a pet dog.

In a video Zicsaloma shared online, the puppy was seen in a car seat as the skit maker could be heard in the background describing it as his baby.

He further said his new pet puppy is the second in command after his mum.

Source: Legit.ng