Popular skit maker Zicsaloma expressed excitement as he recently showed off his new pet puppy

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zicsaloma could be heard calling the pet dog his baby

The video has stirred different reactions from netizens as the skit maker seems to have taken a cue from DJ cuppy

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Zicsaloma has caused a stir on social media after he joined the list of celebrities who own a pet dog.

In a video Zicsaloma shared online, the puppy was seen in a car seat as the skit maker could be heard in the background describing it as his baby.

Zicsaloma shows off his new pet puppy. Credit: @zicsaloma

He further said his new pet puppy is the second in command after his mum.

In another clip, Zicsaloma asked his fans and followers to suggest names for his new pet.

Netizens react as Zicsaloma shows off his new pet

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions as some congratulated the skit maker. See some of the reactions below:

faithy_sam:

"Finally oh Mama desperate don born ."

misshembe:

"Why is she shy? ."

enosenty1:

"I wan say when he get babe?"

_big_ann:

"The baby looks like him o, see resemblance."

yhung_papi:

"This congratulations go reach all of una."

snatchedbyjons:

"She finally delivered ."

nosa_sync:

"Which breed is this? Ekuke is that you?."

evelyn____xx:

" I almost shock sha cause he’s agaygay so where did child come from. Until I swipe."

comfy_placee:

"Congratulations baba baby."

tinywale:

"I nor trust my English , cos this is bigger than my intellectual capacity , so make i just keep quiet ."

chi_maramma:

"Mama desperate don finally born after 33years……..Congratulations ."

wigsbysally:

"When hunger catch mama desperate she go chop this dog."

francasoft23:

"Dog na better family now o."

Source: Legit.ng