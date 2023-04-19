Nigerian Grammy Award-winning superstar Burna Boy recently made it to the frontlines of blogs for attaining an incredible feat

The Last Last crooner topped the list of African artistes with the highest revenue per show, ahead of other Nigerian superstars

Burna Boy's outstanding show at Madison Maison Square in New York last year had the highest profit

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy has continued with great achievements as he breaks new records with his live events.

The Last Last singer was recently announced as the African artiste with the highest-paid revenue per single show.

Pictures of Burba Boy Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The information shared by Top Charts Africa showed the amount of profit Burna Boy made from most of his live performances.

Burna’s outstanding event, held last year in Maison Square, New York, topped all his other international shows with revenue of $1,576,641. When Legit.ng converted it to naira, it gave N730,901,282.81.

Internet users react

bubeokoro:

"Wizkid FC that has been making noises that wizkid sold out O2 Arena no go like see this."

mokolade6:

"The time wey him say him de make money pass all of them, you thought he was playing right?"

gidoskiofficial:

"This can’t be true. Davido sold out O2 2 times. He’s performed in bigger concerts."

broseffizy:

"But Wizkid said he sold out 02 Arena of 20,000 capacity in 5 minutes and I didn’t see any 20,000 tickets here."

godson_okenwa:

"@burnaboygram is the number one and let me tell you one secret, if Wizkid and Davido settle their beef finish, they're gone because na the beef them take dey sell market. Davido still hot based on his activities and lifestyle in the music industry but for wizkid water don dey carry am small small. The day wizkid Missed penalty was the day he Twittered that rap is dead. He even stole rapline from the late nepsey Hussle. "Y'all ain't Rapper tho" hahahaha funny ."

big_ray0707:

"Burna be everybody Popsy and Grandfather.. If you no gree go argue with yourself."

isioma.nathan:

"Burna is clear."

Source: Legit.ng