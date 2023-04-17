Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently caused a buzz over his obvious steps to make things run smoothly at his upcoming concert

Ahead of the event on April 2023, the DMW boss paid a visit to the Lagos state commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa

Photos and videos from the visit made the rounds online and they raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to prepare for his highly anticipated Timeless concert to the joy of his many fans.

Ahead of the event which is set to hold on April 23, 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the DMW boss paid a visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on April 17, 2023.

In posts shared by @Goldmynetv on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, Davido was seen discussing with the commissioner of police and others gathered to make sure his concert venue was secure and his fans felt safe.

Photos, videos as Davido visits Lagos commissioner of police ahead of Timeless concert. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos posted, Davido explained that he decided to visit the police so that people would be assured of their safety.

In his words:

“The most important thing is security and I brought up this idea to visit the CP of Lagos state to come and assure the citizens that it's going to be safe. Nobody should come out and be scared, the police have promised us they will be visible and also coming to enjoy the show. There will be no problem at all.”

See the photos and videos from Davido’s visit to the Lagos state commissioner of police below:

Fans react to photos and videos of Davido with commissioner of police

Read what some netizens had to say below:

mackprobeatz:

“Wiseman moves, protecting his fans.”

whoisomonjay:

“Great man great moves.”

ayobamautos:

“Nah why we dey call am G.O.A.T.”

_braveade_:

“Police let make that day reach you go see some police squad go Dey direct niggas to park for corner and extort them. Seh naso police nice reach even if their CP tell them organize yourself them no go hear word.”

mcreo_:

“Not your regular Artist.”

erispa.tv:

“Lol... Security moves, brown envelopes ©”

iam_emaveli_:

“Nice moves 001 but this Nigerian police make them explain for them well ooh.. be4 them go come dey check phone for show ooh.”

iambangalee:

“Getttttttttt money 00000...see as all stood to take pictures.”

iamodigonma:

“See their belle just sit down for office Dey shop people money.”

adesieh:

“If I request to see ordinary DPO for police station Dem go tell me say Oga is not around... U see money is what we worship in this part of the world .. my take”

xahido:

“Best in giving his best only one baddest”

Authority_ivx:

“Wow, you just have to love David”

Blackman11:

“Make they no stop us on our way there 00”

st.michaels07:

“Is it just me or can did anyone else heard the noise like someone was snoring”

aola34 52m:

“Davido believe in Nigeria police, not all does werey who run to London to portrait Nigeria black.”

Vdjchinnyboy:

“Na this one gon gon go be real free, fair and credible show, na here una go see say Nigeria get active securities...Lol!”

ibroskieee:

“Davido really putting in lot of work on this new project..Greatness only.”

Cool_dsn202317:

“E fit don give dem 10m like that”

