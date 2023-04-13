One of Nigerian TikToker Symply Ciana's dreams has come true as she now owns a Benz, her first car

The 20-year-old took to social media with photos and videos of the red car decorated with a huge ribbon as she checked it out

Fans of the TikToker have congratulated her, and other netizens also vowed to become influencers on TikTok

After telling God she wanted a car by her 20th birthday, Symply Ciana's dream of owning her first key came true.

Taking to her Instagram page, the young lady showed off her new red Benz decorated with a huge red ribbon.

TikToker Ciana gifts herself Benz for 20th birthday

Source: Instagram

Ciana held a bouquet of flowers as she went around, flaunting her expensive-looking hair and the interior of the car.

TheTikToker wrote:

"GoD DiD. I told him I wanted a car at 20 and he did❤️Me to Me❤️ First key. More keys ❤️Big congratulations to me❤️Thank you Jesus❤️Milliano"

"GOD D!D❤️"

Reactions to Symply Ciana's post

unruly_xxl:

"I no won hear say you no pay finish or nah person buy m o ✌️ "

seunpizzle_:

"Congratulations "

teee.dollar:

"Keep winning baby girl ❤️⭐️"

kenchiiiiiiiiii:

"Congratulations boo more keys "

teee.dollar:

"Congratulations baby girl "

poco_lee:

"When i dey 20 i tell am too e no answer Congrats dear "

young_richie_3044:

"This girl fit borrow the car for birthday stuff ooh aswear ... just screenshot my comments After some month everything go clear Dont really believe this gel omoh 20 "

surequeen86:

"Congrats bby I tap frm ur blessing oh❤️"

habibatfolashade:

"Congrats hope say na true we no want Wetin go end up like graciousbrown "

midehbills:

"Am starting TikTok tom i gats take my life serious make I Dey dance one side dance so una go quick notice me nah ring light remain #congrat to her"

dolapo_mee:

"Na just ring light I need buy. !!!Okayyyy. Tomorrow I go start tiktok."

