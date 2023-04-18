Veteran comedian Julius Agwu was recently at a radio station where he spoke about the raging beef between his colleagues Basketmouth and AY Makun

During the interview, Julius Agwu noted that the beef between both comedians is way more than the 30k story that AY shared with the public

He also revealed how AY Makun disrespected him when he called about him putting his show on the same date as his 'Laugh for Christ's Sake'

Veteran Nigerian comedian, actor and singer Julius Agwu, was recently put on the spot during a radio interview with Naija Info, 102.7fm, about the beef between his junior colleagues, AY Makun and Basketmouth.

Julius Agwu, during the interview, shed some light on the issue from his angle, noting that the beef goes beyond just the stories both parties shared with the public.

Veteran comic Julius Agwu weighs in on the beef between his colleagues AY Makun and Basketmouth as he shares how the former once disrespected him. Photo credit: @basketmouth/@aycomedian/@julisuagwu1

Agwu also noted that, unlike what Basketmouth said during his interview about the fight, Bright seems to hold some unsaid grudges against AY.

The veteran also revealed to Naija Info how AY Makun hijacked Easter Sunday comedy shows from him, and when he called to discuss it with him, AY banged the call on him.

Watch and listen to Julius Agwu's interview about AY and Basketmouth:

See how netizens reacted to Julius Agwu's comments about AY and Basketmouth's fight

@360luxuryng:

"See Rubbish talk from an adult... So because you fix your show on every Easter Sunday nobody else should organize a show for that date in an industry of many talented people. Oro dindinrin."

@edistimable:

"A.Y though. Basketmouth is going through the heartache of divorce, and A.Y decided to use the issue to bring buzz to his show like."

@trevaynee:

"Bcus you are doing your show that day does not mean others can’t do that same day. The cloud is wide for everyone. How many churches open on a Sunday. Oga keep quiet u don’t knw how to promote your show and it has fail."

@aledamofashion:

"So because you dey do show make another person no do show.......toorrrrrr."

@dubbyworld:

"Una fit unaselves….May the best man win. An industry of greed and selfishness with no element of sportsmanship is doomed to fail."

@am__precious:

"It’s 2023 for Chrisake. 2023!!!!!! You people are bringing up old beef that happened over 10 years ago this year."

@teeto__olayeni:

"We all can't be in everyone's good book. I hope People who came for Basket mouth's neck because of Ay the last time,will come for Ay because of Julius's statement now."

@tttbabyyym:

"Is your day bawo? So make him no make money cos you dey do show for Easter...so he must avoid that day too."

@classipro:

"So because your show dey for Easter make he change his own date aspa na you dey feed am. Why u dey fear to do show same time? Everybody get their fans nah."

@spice.mummy:

"Una never talk wetin una dey find for @aycomedian body . Y’all leave that man alone."

Basketmouth opens up on beef with AY, says they are not friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls how popular Nigerian comedian and actor Basketmouth revealed on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast that 90% of what his colleague AY said about their friendship and fight was a lie.

The comedian added that they have never been friends, as there has never been any day he called on AY to hang out or banter with him as a friend.

To buttress his point, Basket pointed out that there is no photo of them on social media together. Basketmouth added that many of his friends had warned him about AY, calling him a snake who would only shed his skin to become bigger.

