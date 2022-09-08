Singer Goya Menor has sent a stern warning to fans who are telling him not to allow Portable Zazu to catch him on the street

Goya Menor dared Portable to repeat everything he had been saying to him online in person and see what happens

The singer who recently bagged a Headies Award added that Portable’s madness is not up to 1 per cent of his

Upcoming singer Goya Menor is not having it easy with some fans who are telling him not to allow fellow singer Portable to catch him offline.

Goya Menor and Portable have been exchanging words online since the Headies Awards took place over the weekend.

Goya Menor dares Portable Zazu to repeat everything he has been saying physically. Credit: @goyamenor @portablebaeby

Goya Menor, in a statement, warned those advising him as he dared Portable to repeat what he has been saying online if he sees him in person and watch what happens.

He added that the Zazu singer’s madness is not up to 1 per cent of his.

“Craze Dey pass Craze, Portables Madness is not up to 1% of my own Madness,” he said.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Goya Menor's rant

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens; see them below:

comedian_eddyranking:

" September came prepared with power bank."

e.ll.ae:

"Address him in Yoruba so he can respond fast abeg ."

_.tobiii:

"Abeggi make all of una get out una don Dey craze."

renikeji11_:

"Bro rest abeg leave him now you sha go sch."

mula_jones1:

"Why e com dey do face like dat like say na force to fine for camera ."

yong_g_zzy:

"Na my country them dey hype madness ."

realrecognizeme.__:

"Because of 1 award wey you sef collect. nawa Oo."

onlyoneemmano

"And who na your music I know I no know you until I see say you come collect award for headies, if no be portable wey no Dey ok na him get the award norms mtcheww."

Portable Zazu queries Goya Menor on what he has achieved with his education

It appears the online exchange between controversial singer, Portable and Goya Menor wouldn’t be ending anytime soon.

Portable, in a response to a statement from Goya Menor describing him as uneducated, asked the Ampiano singer what he has been able to achieve with his education.

The Zazu singer went on to list all his certificates while adding that he was richer than the singer and his father combined.

“Goya Amenor your Father!!! how dare you say I no go school, what have you achieved with your Certificate? i get money pass you and your father, and I Go school pass both of you,” he said.

