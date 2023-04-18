The video of rapper Goya Menor calling Portable degrading names went viral and the singer has dropped a reply

In an equally viral video, the Zazu crooner asked Menor is he still considers himself a rapper after dropping zero hits

Proving that they are not the same, the Portable asked f the rapper is as popular as him or has enough endorsements to his name

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has replied Goya Menor's viral video where the rapper called him names.

Menor had compared the singer to a dog and added that an elephant like him has no business with a dog barking.

Portable drags Goya Menor in reply Photo credit: @goya_menor/@portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Portable called out his colleague, asking of he would proudly come out if musicians are being called to the forefront.

He went on to ask if Menor thinks they are on the same popularity scale and if he has dropped back-to-back hits like him.

Portable also shaded his colleague with endorsements before reiterating that he is a baboon that lives in the zoo.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's reply

veevyane__:

"I talk am, he must reply "

jozimaccessories:

"But funny enough na portable make me know about this guy now and am sure am not the only one."

tallbosschic:

"True true, portable is more popular than goya... its just that he's too razz"

iamjhaymax:

"If not for packaging and education, Goya cnt stand portable musically"

r_sanchy:

"Shey goya Dey whyne ? Portable better pass am by far."

paciotti1221:

"I only know 1 hit song of Goya menor, him don release any song after then??"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"And that’s on Period….. Portable is such a joy giver! Adorable Baboon "

drink_water001:

"Forget portable Rascality. He sings better than Goya. My opinion tho "

Source: Legit.ng