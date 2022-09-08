Controversial Nigerian singer Portable is at it again as he claps back at Goya Menor, advising him not to come anywhere near him; if not, he will unleash terror on him

Popular, controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has again taken to his Instagram page to respond to a comment by his rival, Goya Menor, directed at him.

The famous two street sensations have been locked in an online battle of supremacy since Goya Menor emerged as the winner of the Headies awards for street-hop artiste of the year.

Portable's most recent rant sees him warn Goya Menor to stay far away from him, saying if he tries any of the things he bragged about doing to him in a video shared on his page, he promises to unleash terror on him.

He then went on to brag that his a Yoruba boy with metaphysical powers that could be unleashed on Goya Menor, and his life would never remain the same.

Watch Portable's video below:

See the reactions Portable's post stirred:

@samklef:

" o my God."

@djspicey:

"Baba don give dem new hairstyle o por seh."

@starboytemidayo:

"One day! One drama."

@doctall_kingsley:

"Na vawulence blow you my G ❤️."

@ujah_bright:

"Shaaa no over talk ooo before dem go hold one for hand say.... Na u talk am oo."

@only1biggest:

"Your stylist suppose go jail."

Goya Menor warns fans advising him about Portable Zazu, video trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Upcoming singer Goya Menor is not having it easy with some fans who warned him not to allow fellow singer Portable to catch him offline.

Goya Menor and Portable have been exchanging words online since the Headies Awards took place over the weekend.

Goya Menor, in a statement, warned those advising him as he dared Portable to repeat what he has been saying online if he sees him in person and watch what happens.

