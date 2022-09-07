Singer Goya Menor has finally broken his silence days after controversial rising star Portable called him out over his win at the 15th Headies

Taking to his Instastory channel, Goya Menor took a swipe at the Zazuu crooner’s academic achievement while making it clear that he has more class

The Ameno Amapiano hitmaker’s post stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community who followed their drama

Controversial rising star Portable has received a response from colleague, Goya Menor, days after calling him out on social media.

Recall that Goya Menor emerged as the winner of the Best Streethop Artiste category where Portable was equally nominated before his disqualification.

Taking to his Instastory channel, the singer didn’t mince his words as he took a massive swipe at Portable’s academic achievements.

According to the Ameno Amapiano singer, he has a university degree and almost emerged as a first-class holder in school.

He suggested that it makes no sense to compare him to Portable who cannot even boast of a kindergarten result.

In a different portion of his post, the music star made it clear that he has more class and would never be found fighting dirty.

See his post below:

I've been hurt - Portable reacts to Headies Awards holding without him

Portable Zazu recently dropped a video of him driving some hours after the 15th Headies Awards took place in the US.

Portable, who was disqualified from this year’s Headies awards, dragged those advising him as he said he wouldn’t be accepting advice from anyone not giving him money.

In another clip of the video which seems to be an indirect message to the Headies, Portable acknowledged he is human and not perfect as he said he has been hurt a lot of times in his life.

