A talented Nigeria lady, Stie Magik, is well on her way to becoming a superstar after getting discovered by US music star, Timbaland

The young lady participated in Timbalan’d talent exhibition show on TikTok live and she caught his attention after playing one of her songs

Timbaland was driven to tears by her voice and the music icon didn’t hesitate to ask her to get in touch immediately

It appears another talented Nigerian songbird, Stie Magik, is well on her way to getting discovered and becoming the next afrobeats diva.

Just recently, the 20-year-old lady joined other TikTok users to participate in a talent exhibition show by American music icon, Timbaland.

Timbaland teary as Nigerian lady plays her song for him. Photo: @timbaland/@stie_magik

Source: TikTok

When it got to her turn to show what she has, Stie Magik played one of her songs for the music legend who was immediately hooked by her voice.

A trending video showing the beautiful exchange captured the moment Timbaland became teary as he listened and eventually urged the young lady to get in touch with him immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I just followed you. Can you send me a DM now and send me all that music. I’m going to give you my number, we have to talk,” Timbaland said.

Sharing the video of her TikTok page, an excited Stie Magik wrote:

“Guys this is the moment I played my song for the icon the GOAT the legend and he loved it am still shaking guys,”

Watch video below:

Social media users react

Kay Cee Cowan said:

"omg am so so proud of you.. I remember when u just came to this app.. n look at you grow hun. loveu .."

SKULLY876 said:

"All the bestttt mi gyal ur talent is effortless ❤️."

Succy_bae245 said:

"My baby girl, your gonna make the world proud."

Mr_Smell_Good said:

"I so love your voice talented."

Colinandtheginge said:

"Going girl you deserve it so much I watch you all the time girll dammm ."

Alicia Keys hints at collabo with Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alicia Keys caught the attention of Nigerians once more with her desire to work with one of their finest musicians.

The American pop diva and songwriter reacted to a social media user who tagged her in a post, demanding to know when she was going to work with Wizkid finally.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the songstress had once expressed her innate desire to work with Wizkid during a podcast interview.

Source: Legit.ng