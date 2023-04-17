Singer BRed has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing a video showing his charitable act

The Osun state governor’s son was inside his car as grown men queued up to receive N2000 each from him

Netizens, however, had mixed reactions with some people questioning the need to film the act of kindness on social media

Singer BRed is among Nigerian superstars who have formed the habit of showing love to fans on the streets and this was the case in a recent video.

Bred took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the moment he stopped by the roadside and handed out cash gifts to people in the area.

Singer BRed gives out N2k to fans in video. Photo: @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

Grown men queued up by the Osun state governor’s son’s car as he handed N2000 each to everyone who came forward.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to BRed’s video

who.s_b_nelly said:

"But what’s the idea over videoing when giving money to people. Just saying."

dw_______7 said:

"Make una easy dey run this Camera, make person no go see himself for online one day ."

rossyofnewyork said:

"Keep ur camera at home if u really wannna help, dis one na fi pa now."

azola_zamani said:

"Can you imagine no be uncle tobi way tell me say I no go make am be that ."

qhingqhaurs_asiyah said:

"This guy B RED give a lot... he always give HE HAS BEEN GIVING b4 he’s papa became governor."

fameyuyi said:

"Imagine randomly seeing your bf in this queue ."

30333000xx said:

"He's not buying vote o Naxo dem dey give normally ."

Davido's cousin BRed trolled after reacting to brother's wife's allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's cousin Sina Rambo trended on social media after his wife Korth revealed that he abuses her.

Despite the huge allegations and receipts against his brother, B-Red decided to call out Korth. The singer wondered why anyone would be angry another person is from a wealthy home.

Nigerians, however, knocked the singer who did not bother to debunk any of Korth's claims.

Source: Legit.ng