Aside from his powerful voice, Nigerian singer Johnny Drille has revealed some of the hit music projects by other artists he has worked on

Johnny Drille said he mixed and mastered Ayra Starr’s Rush and Bloody Samaritan, Crayon's Ijo Laba Laba, among others

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have reacted to his recent revelation as they lauded him for his effort

Johnny Drille is one of the most underrated artists in the Nigerian music industry, even though he has a unique voice and lyrical content-filled songs.

In a recent statement via his official Twitter account, Johnny Drille opened up on his other achievement with other singers.

Johnny Drille lists popular music projects he has worked on. Credit: @johnnydrille

Johnny Drille revealed that he mixed and mastered Ayra Starr’s Bloody Samaritan and Rush, Ladipoe's Big Energy, Crayon’s Ijo Laba Laba, among others.

The singer, who recently dropped a new song dubbed How Are You My Friend said he wanted his fans to know he is trying.

Johnny Drille wrote:

“By the way I mixed and mastered ‘Rush’, Bloody Samaritan’, ‘Overose’, ‘Big Energy’, ‘Ijo Laba Laba’, and some of your favourite songs. Just saying I dey try sha. “

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

official_ozumba:

"We love you @Johnnydrille you're doing well."

theonlyquam:

"A Master of his Craft ."

chumanwoli:

"Johnny Drille...The guy that's always ready to Thrill."

simplyomonike:

"Take your flowers! "

sinacheee:

"I know my Goat when I see him."

miz_prim:

"JD I hope we would be having all these songs on the 13th."

segunglobal:

"God bless your efforts. Amen."

Johnny Drille shares incredible story of how he travelled to the US for a wedding

Mavin Records star Johnny Drille got social media buzzing when he shared a short video to narrate his interesting trip to the United States.

The singer was invited to perform at a wedding in the country, and he shared a short document of his activities-filled journey.

Johnny Drille, upon getting to the US, realised he had forgotten his luggage in Nigeria but was treated to a nice hotel with plenty of local foods, which he divulged all.

