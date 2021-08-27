Wizkid has got his fans excited as he recently shared great news about his fourth studio album online

The Ojuelegba crooner has released a new edition of his Made In Lagos album, which now has 18 tracks

The singer also gave a shoutout to the artistes Bella Shurmda, Buju, and others that worked on the new project

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is not playing this year as he has given his fans more reasons to keep talking about him.

Ten months after his fourth studio album Made In Lagos was released, the father of three has released the Deluxe edition.

Singer Wizkid releases Made in Lagos deluxe edition. Photos: @wizkidayo

Made In Lagos Deluxe Edition

Taking to his Instagram page, Wizkid revealed that the Deluxe edition of his initial album Made In Lagos was now out worldwide.

The Deluxe Edition has four more tracks titled, Anoti, Mood featuring upcoming singer Buju, Steady, and the remix of Essence featuring singer Tems and Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Wizkid also shared a video showing various moments including his everyday life, on-set making music, among other things.

Watch the video below:

The award-winning singer took to his Insta stories to give a shoutout to the artistes that featured on the new tracks.

Wizkid showers love on the artistes who worked on the new songs with him. Photos: @wizkidayo

Fans and other Naija celebs react

