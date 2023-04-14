Alicia Keys caught the attention of Nigerians once more with her desire to work with one of their finest musicians

The American pop diva and songwriter reacted to a social media user who tagged her in a post, demanding to know when she was going to work with Wizkid finally

Legit.ng earlier reported that the songstress had once expressed her innate desire to work with Wizkid during a podcast interview

American diva Alicia Keys has continued to show interest in working with the country’s Afrobeats star, Wizkid.

The Girl on Fire singer made her burning desire known on social media when she reacted to a fan’s post.

A tweep tagged the American singer in a post demanding to know when she would collaborate with Wizkid on a project.

Weeks back, Legit.ng reported that Alicia Keys disclosed on a podcast interview that she and Wizkid have vibed on a few songs yet to be released.

Alicia Keys agreed to the recent tweet, attesting that it was about time she put her hands on deck.

Netizens react to Alicia Keys' post

deels_.cafe:

"She say not david or gorilla, she say wiz ."

olatundeolajide:

"Going to be madt ."

obmasgold9_:

"This one wan renew soap always gumin body. Burnaboy always do it all alone."

heonkim0:

"He wants pay key to future him just like he beg Drake dead career."

dj_mytymike:

"Wizkid is the most popular artist outta Africa, ngga spread so fast and wide like covid."

pauljnr49:

"Make una Dey watch now some people go try to first go Colabs before she and wizzy."

bobbzmcguinness:

"Daddy YO ❤️make dem Dey play."

ikukunkemakonam:

"Wizkid featuring Alicia keys is going to sound like a boring lullaby.. Musically this two ain't compatible at all.. Very boring song it's gonna be."

Alicia Keys shares pic throwback of her humble beginnings in music

Alicia Keys believed that she had a humble start in music that paved the way for her to become a worldwide superstar today.

The singer took to social media to talk about the room she started recording her songs in, and how far she has come since then.

Alicia thanked her fans for their support, saying that she knew that her dream would not have been possible without them.

Source: Legit.ng