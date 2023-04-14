Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has once again returned to social media with some heartwarming videos of his daughter

The comic actor visited his daughter in school just a few days after he visited alongside members of his crew

Social media users couldn’t help but note that the actor’s daughter is probably getting tired of his dramatic visits

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha doesn’t play around when it comes to his daughter and this is evident in how much he flaunts his love for her.

Just a few days after Legit.ng reported that the actor stormed her school along with some of his crew members, the comic star paid yet another visit.

Charles Okocha storms daughter's school again. Photo: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Like the last visit, Okocha’s guys helped him with bags of goodies and packs of beverages he brought for his little girl.

“I was missing my adorable & phenomenal daughter @mercy__okocha had to rush down to her school to see her ❤️❤️❤️ Love you forever my little angel, the doting dad captioned his post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch his videos below:

Charles Okocha's fans react

bbglamz__ said:

"This girl don tire for her papa ."

winga_x said:

"School wey you just visit last week God abeg omo make I get money ooo."

justkingphoebe___ said:

"Make I do born phenomenal daughter too. I go Dey sleep for e hostel with am."

anyigold7 said:

"Na everyday u dey visit the girl for school... which kind boarding school is this... allow ur daughter to read her books and stop this clout chasing for content."

deedeeezinne said:

"Charlie I think it's time you stopped sagging your trousers. You can Sag for content but not always even with your kids around. I love you and I love your kids too.. please stay decent."

Actor Charles Okocha trembles in fear during flight turbulence

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, who is known for forming ‘hard man’ in movies, shared the moment he got scared during flight turbulence.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Charles was seen looking scared while shaking his legs in a way that showed his fear.

The movie star was also seen fearfully making the sign of the cross as the only thing on his mind was his children.

Source: Legit.ng