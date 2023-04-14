A video clip of a Nigerian lady losing her cool as she throws it down heavily at a club to one of Davido's new hot songs off his album Timeless has gone viral

The lady in the viral clip was seen holding her head, throwing he arms around as it seemed like the music had a spiritual grip on her

However, the most surprising thing about the clip was that the lady in question seemed handicapped and was on crutches

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When ace Nigerian singer Davido said, "When the Gbebu hit you, you go know!" it is now obvious he really meant it.

A viral video of a young Nigerian lady that went gaga to one of Davido's hit tracks off his latest album, 'Timeless', has sparked massive reactions online.

A video of a Nigerian lady in a club on crutches going gaga to Davido's hit songs goes viral online. Photo credit: @davidodailyshow/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, the lady on crutches completely lost her cool as she went full throttle bogeying to Davido's hit song Unavailable.

The video was shared online by one Zaddiepapi, who noted that the handicapped lady in his viral clip was his friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video of a handicapped lady dancing to Davido's song:

Netizens react to the video of the lady on crutches dancing to Davido's song with reckless abandon

@big_nuel__:

"Gbedu wey dey burst brain❤️."

@goodbadgurltimah:

"I want to marry this boy we no go get problem for house cux imagine boyfriend and girlfriend as 30bg e dey sweet die."

@___skillzie:

"Davido songs will hit you instantly, Afro gbemidebe.. it doesn’t need time to grow on you, no be Afro agriculture be this ."

@olitse.ng:

"OD1 TTW let’s fcking goooo!!!"

@ophicial_zeal:

"May God heal her Forever 30BG ❤️⭐️."

@kingmarlik_:

"Na so eh suppose be ❤️."

@rich____kinging:

"The passion is real."

@yourboyfriendsdaddy:

"Gbedu dey enter body highest ."

@y.nisholar:

"001 music dey heal malaria and all types of sickness❤️."

Davido prays for fans who called 'Timeless' a classic, sparking reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido continued to trend online weeks after dropping his hugely anticipated album, Timeless.

The 'Unavailable' crooner couldn't help but react to a comment from a fan who wrote online that Davido's new album is a classic and would be evergreen.

Meanwhile, another tweep also commented on a video of the singer, saying he was delighted that the singer was back to being happy.

Source: Legit.ng