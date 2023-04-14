Singer Zlatan Ibile has shared a video of him on a football trial in Portugal as he added it was his last chance

According to the Zanku label boss, he was trying to secure a professional football contract for himself

He further asked his fans if they thought he stood a chance at football or if he should focus on music alone

Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile seems to be considering a future in football.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the singer, who played a role in the recently released movie Gangs of Lagos, shared a video of him during a football trial in Portugal.

Zlatan Ibile shares video of him in Portugal. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan, in the video, showed his football skill as he revealed he was trying to secure a professional football contract for himself.

In his words:

"Went for trial for the last time In Portugal trying to secure a professional football contract for my self. Do you think I deserve the chance or I should just face my music."

Watch the football below:

Fans react to Zlatan Ibile's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions from his fans; see some of their comments below:

virtuous:

"Music money, nollywood money, football money, let have it ."

jeffbankz:

"You dey ball sha."

officialsmartdeey:

"Everything is possible ✌✌ go for it !"

hagman_dc:

"Anyway is a way! Besides you sabi everything Abeg."

iamtrinityguy:

"Zlatan is too Talented,he sabi everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you brother."

eniadeg0ld:

"We want you here! But the two isn’t bad."

olofinsniper_:

"Brother Bernard ."

tobi_nation__:

"My zanku papa Dey on colos right now ."

teeboi2212:

"Face music and acting bro, even though you got the skill the fitness no dey again."

gm99_collections:

"Make Chelsea sign Zlatan as top 9 ."

krymeonthemicbaby:

"Me sef free this ball for the music , I know how it feel my first love ⚽️."

