Nigerian singer Davido recently took time to interact with his fans on social media, and the feedback he got about his new album left him emotional and spiritual

In one of his interactions, Davido couldn't help but pray for a fan that described his new album as a classic that would age well

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the singer responded to a tweep that said he was happy that Davido was happy

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido continues to trend online weeks after dropping his hugely anticipated album, 'Timeless'.

The Unavailable crooner couldn't help but react to a comment from a fan who wrote online that Davido's new album is a classic and would well.

Singer Davido reacts to comments from a fan that called his new album a classic. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

And it seems the comment by the fan got to Davido as he couldn't help but react to it as he responded to the statement with a prayer.

Meanwhile, another tweep had also commented on a video of the singer, saying he was happy that the singer was back to being happy.

The OBO reacted to the tweet noting that he was also happy that the netizen was happy that he was happy.

See the interactions below:

See another interaction Davido had with a fan that's got people talking:

Read the comments that interactions stirred online

@walelordson:

"Una won stop giveaway 2023 Na lie we die here.. Na 30bg now."

@daniel_.regha__:

"Davido is marketing his album because he knows that the album is mid.. wizkid or burna boy don’t market their albums or dance on tiktok like davido does.. davido just leave music and start new career."

@dequezgram:

"That's problem with some fansespecially if they have access to you straight, you go dey hear, we dey stream your song oh, thier expectation is bring money ."

@idrisbobo19:

"Lol davido is about to lose 60% out of his fans any day e stop doing giveaway like pe ko teh 1milla moh,,, awon 30bingos oni fake love all bcos of 1m."

@onlyk.i.n.g:

"Family man no dey do giveaway ooo."

@ericdeo11:

"David how bout you giving me 1m as gift. I don stream timeless timelessly ‍."

@oluwa_segun034:

"Nonsense album."

@bella_jeff111:

"I talk am!!Nah fake love them dey show davido !! Nah giveaway dey people dey wait for!!"

Reactions as Kwam 1 announces release date for new album, Timeless, shares same name as Davido's

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned veteran Nigerian Fuji artist King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as Kwam 1 or K1 de Ultimate, recently trended online when he announced the title of his upcoming album Timeless.

K1 de Ultimate has been accused of copying Davido's album title and intending to use the Afrobeat singer's current popularity to promote his upcoming 10-track studio project.

Davido recently returned to the music scene after a seven-month hiatus with a new album Timeless released on March 31, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng