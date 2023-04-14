American superstar Nicki Minaj must have thought it was going to be a regular day for her on social media until she made a post about corn

The international songstress' post about corn caught the attention of Nigerians

Nicki Minaj was taunted by Nigerians who have come to associate corn with the country’s president-elect, Tinubu

American ace rapper Nicki Minaj must have had one of those awkward moments on social media after she posted a corn emoji.

Nigerians came for the Anaconda crooner who shared a post about corn online, demanding if she had any connection with the country’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nigerians asked Nicki Minaj if she had any connection to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Credit: @nickiminaj @officialbat

Recall how Tinubu stirred social media trolls against his government using corn.

Leading the bandwagon on Twitter was a user who asked Nicki, "Them don share corn reach your side?"

The singer appeared to have a rethink on her post and later deleted it.

See the screenshot below:

Other Nigerians come for Nicki Minaj

youngest_diamond:

"Una don start this morning."

osinachi_offical:

"U guy’s being doing wonders."

teeboss_red-:

"I swear I’m trying to under this speech wetin popcorn do for 60billion I no hear am well ."

dharmzy_:

"Person no fit chop corn in peace again."

lumberjack_interiors:

"Agbado is global now.."

rich_hommie_yslimm:

"Na popcorn she been get for mind she actually deleted the tweet."

bkleuwuo:

"Agbado reach your side."

