Music star Oxlade has taken many fans and supporters by surprise on social media after unveiling his latest tattoo

The Ku Lo Sa hitmaker got a massive tattoo of famous American singer-songwriter, Lauryn Hill, on his arm

Oxlade’s new body art has since sparked funny reactions with some people hilariously noting that Nigerian stars are doing the most to snag a Grammy

Sensational music star Oxlade has added yet another tattoo to his collection and he recently unveiled the art on his Instastory channel.

Just like fans who have gotten tattoos of their favourite celebrities, the singer took many by surprise as new body art turned out to be a drawing of American singer-songwriter, Lauryn Hill.

Oxlade gets massive tattoo of Lauryn Hill, fans react

Oxlade didn’t say a lot as he only shared a picture of the famous music star seating pretty on a large portion of his arm.

Check out a picture of the tattoo as sighted online below:

Social media users react to Oxlade’s new tattoo

cutesandie said:

"Wahala, I sure say e no tattoo him mama face for body ooo."

mistermay11th said:

"That lady is a goddess, songstress, poetess, lyricist and a queen."

runzyrex said:

"I would really love to know why."

chris1604900 said:

"U leave ur mama put another woman for body , continue."

babatundenm said:

"Everybody Deii find Grammy ."

__mirez said:

"Fake love , person wae e no follow on Instagram."

princeclexino1 said:

"But why our 9ja artist need this Grammy so badly instead of us to do our headies well so that e go Dey standard."

