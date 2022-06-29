Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ first son, Munir, has proven to be a sharp little boy after a video of him trended

In the viral video, the two-year-old was asked where he was from and he said ‘Nigeria top to bottom’

The funny video left many fans rolling with laughter as they reacted to the little boy’s hilarious comment

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ first son, Munir Nwoko, caused a stir and amused many fans on social media over his recent antic.

The little boy who just clocked two was seen in a viral video where he answered some questions about his age.

One of the onlookers behind the camera asked Munir his age and he replied correctly that he is two years old.

Regina Daniels' son Munir says he is from Nigeria top to bottom. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

The person also asked the little boy where he is from and his reply left all of them giggling with amusement.

Munir replied:

“Nigeria top to bottom.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Munir’s funny comment

Munir’s funny moment was captured by his mother, Regina Daniels, and shared on her Snapchat page. The video soon made the rounds online and fans reacted to it in amusement. Read some of their comments below:

Investwithchristabel:

“He's so smart.”

Zees_bake:

“It’s really too to bottom dear the country no Dey ever go forward.”

Cyndy_didii:

“ Kids are always listening! ”

Harmie2:

“ Wahala.”

Sweetceedar:

“Wowwww”

Dumebiblog:

“A gentle reminder that the younger generation are listening and following up. ”

Just_ofada:

“Na wa o”

l.tobiloba:

“The current state of the country is gradually influencing the children. They have good listening ears; may God grant us the wisdom to raise them accordingly.”

Interesting.

