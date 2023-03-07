Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko, has caused a buzz on social media over his good looks

Lovely photos of the two-year-old were posted on his official Instagram account, and it got netizens talking

Many of them gushed over the little boy’s handsomeness, and some of them noted that he grew up so fast

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko, appears to have stolen the hearts of many on social media with his new photos.

On the two-year-old’s official Instagram account, lovely photos of him were posted as the little one showed off his style.

In the snaps, Moon, as he is also called, rocked a brown traditional outfit paired with a red cap and red beads around his neck and wrist. He was also spotted wearing a pair of black leather shoes.

Cute photos of Regina Daniels' son Munir Nwoko. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Source: Instagram

Munir posed in front of his billionaire father, Ned Nwoko’s portrait, as he showed off his different styles.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The caption of the post read:

“Prince Moon Nwa Anioma ❤️”

See the photos below:

Fans gush over lovely photos of Regina Daniels’ 1st son Munir Nwoko

Shortly after the photos were posted, many fans took to the little boy’s comment section to express their appreciation for his good looks. Read some of their reactions below:

Glo_ree_yah4:

“My cutiepituri ❤️❤️❤️.”

boss.queen_rosmos:

“See cute moon awwn.”

symplycassy:

“My love is growing soo fast .”

julian_nwoko:

“Bros you are coming up fast oooo, keep it up.”

belle9984:

“Some very cute boy looking all straight up ❤️.”

Heisadewumi:

“I love this boy❤️”

sommylove1:

“This is the handwork of money.”

Regina Daniels gushes over lookalike 2nd son, says he's an old man

Regina Daniels recently celebrated her second son, Khalifa Nwoko, on social media to the joy of her many fans.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared an adorable photo of her child as she revealed that he was now eight months old.

In the photo, Kharl, as he is also called, was seen sporting a stern look as he rocked his designer outfit and sat inside his parent’s luxury car.

In the caption of the post, Regina revealed that Khalifa is an old man, and it is obvious from the way he behaves.

Source: Legit.ng