The FG have launched the Digital Training Academy on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the National Skilling Project

The programme, run in partnership with Coursera, offers free training in AI, cybersecurity, software development, and over 10 other digital skill areas

Nigerians aged 18 and above can apply using their NIN and an active phone number through the official DTA portal

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The federal government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 37 states.

The academy went live on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the Federal Government's National Skilling Project.

FG's Digital Training Academy is now open, giving Nigerians an opportunity to acquire valuable technology skills for free. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The programme is being run in partnership with global learning platform Coursera, and will offer successful applicants free learning licences at no personal cost.

What the DTA Offers

Participants can choose from more than 10 high-demand skill areas, including software development, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, IT automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, fintech, connected technologies, parallel computing, quantum computing, and natural language processing.

All courses are designed to equip learners with practical, industry-relevant knowledge suited to the digital economy.

Beyond course access, the academy provides mentorship, facilitation sessions, and progress tracking.

Learners who finish their training and pass the required assessments will receive a certificate of completion.

The government said it expects 32,000 certificates to be awarded by the end of the programme.

For Nigerians without personal devices, training centres have been set up across the country with internet access and learning equipment.

How to Apply for Digital Training Academy

The programme is open to Nigerian citizens aged 18 and above, including students, job seekers, and working professionals. Applicants need a National Identification Number (NIN) and an active phone number to register.

The registration process involves creating an account, completing a personal profile, providing education and work details, selecting a preferred learning track, and taking a pre-assessment.

The pre-assessment determines whether an applicant is admitted immediately, placed on a waiting queue, or considered ineligible for the programme.

According to the programme's user handbook, applicants on the waiting list can track their queue position and will be notified when a learning licence becomes available.

The full steps to apply are:

1. Create an account using your NIN and phone number

2. Complete your personal profile 3. Provide your education and work background

4. Select a preferred learning track

5. Take the pre-assessment 6. Await the assessment result and admission decision

7. Start training after receiving access

Nigerians aged 18 and above can apply for the Digital Training Academy and access free technology training. Photo: Ute Grabowsky / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bridging Nigeria's Digital Skills Gap

The federal government described the DTA as a direct response to the country's growing digital skills shortage, with the aim of preparing more Nigerians for careers in a technology-driven economy.

Skills such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are increasingly sought after across multiple industries both within Nigeria and globally.

Interested Nigerians are advised to visit the official Digital Training Academy portal to register and begin the application process.

To apply, use this link.

First Bank announces 2026 graduate trainee programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FirstBank has opened applications for its 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme, offering young graduates an opportunity to build cross-border careers across key African markets.

The programme is designed to develop future banking leaders while strengthening innovation, mobility, and leadership across FirstBank’s operations in Africa. Interested applicants must meet specific academic and eligibility requirements.

Successful candidates will be deployed across 7 African markets.

Source: Legit.ng