A popular Zimbabwean clergyman, Pastor Uebert Angel, recently took a swipe at Nigeria's Afrobeat and singer, Tekno

Pastor Uebert, during his Sunday sermon, spoke about Afrobeat artist Tekno and the type of music he does as he criticises the content of the singer's songs

The Zimbabwean minister picked on Tekno's songs Pana; he condemned the lyric of the song that talked about 'Big Casava' as evil and not for the Christian unconsciousness to consume

During a Sunday service sermon, popular Zimbabwean gospel minister Pastor Uebert Angel recently expressed his distaste for Afrobeat music, using Tekno as an example.

He noted that there are several Afrobeat songs you would listen to that would make you query their content and if they're good songs for Christian minds to consume.

Zimbabwean minister Uebert Angel trends online in a viral video slammed people who listen to songs by Nigerian singer Tekno. Photo credit: @teknomiles/@ubertangel

Uebert buttressed his point by picking one of Tekno's songs, Pana, citing a lyric from the track and querying the use of 'Big Casava" as a metaphor for his reproductive organ.

The clergyman noted during his sermon that people in Zimbabwe always sing along to Nigerian songs without knowing the meaning of some of their lyrics which is toxic for their minds and unconsciousness.

Listen to the sermon below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Pastor Uebert Angel's sermon and attack on Tekno

@_ch1som:

"This Man that Aljazeera has implicated for colluding with criminal minds in his country to steal his country's Natural Resources. Lol… Na this kin person dey preach."

@omalley4hunnid_:

"No be gold mafia be that."

@temmie1_xx:

"They are obsessed with Nigeria artist atp ."

@wizkidaddicts:

"That means him too dey listen to it na."

@larry__boi__:

"Oga free us…we don’t need to understand….we just wanna flex and dance ."

@ayfizzie:

"Lol cassava na bad thing? Maybe he should change it to agbado lol ‍♂️."

@yofam_01:

"This one no know watin to pray again he one use tekno shine."

@kosi_levi:

"Pastor u too Dey listen to the song e sweet or e no sweet."

