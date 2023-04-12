Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been criticised and called out by some netizens for smacking a fan's phone

In a trending video on social media, the award-winning reggae singer smacked a fan's phone to the ground after he got too close to his car and personal space

His supporters and some artistes have come out to defend his actions, stating that his kids were scared of the mob and, at a point, had a panic attack

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste Stonebwoy was spotted smacking the phone of one of his fans in a trending online video. The short video captured an unknown fan praising him while recording himself and Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy attacked for smacking a fan's phone Photo source @stonebwoyb

Source: UGC

A few minutes into the video, the fan got too close to Stonebwoy in the front seat, using the popular "Abwoy" terms, among others, on the award-winning artiste who seemed bothered about the continuous hitting of his car and the fear in his children. This made Stonebwoy hit the phone from his fan's hand onto the floor.

After Ghanaians criticised Stonebwoy for his action on Twitter, award-winning hype man and artiste, Ogee The Mc, jumped to his rescue, revealing that Stonebwoy's children were scared in the back seat.

In the post made on April 9th 2023, Ogee added that Stonebwoy got worried and smacked the phone because his children were having a panic attack from fear of what was going on, leaving him with no choice but to smack the phone off the fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ogee The Mc commented on the viral video of Stonebwoy smacking a fan's phone and chastised comments about the video, saying:

lol i don’t even like talking on here but i see what you tryna do and it’s mad funny cos did you know he had kids in the car and they started crying cos they had a panic attack with the way they were banging on the car??? good luck

Watch the video of Stonebwoy smacking a fan's phone below

Stonebwoy pays tribute to Davido's late son

Top Ghanaian music star, Stonebwoy, has warmed the hearts of many following a much-appreciated gesture at his recent performance in Qatar.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer reunited with Nigerian music star, Davido, who is also in Qatar ahead of his performance at the World Cup closing ceremony.

A video shared on his Instastory channel captured the moment he set eyes on the 30BG star and they locked each other in a tight embrace.

Source: YEN.com.gh