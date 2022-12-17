Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy is currently in Qatar and he recently got to perform for the World Cup audience

A video of Stonebwoy’s performance captured the moment he paid a tribute to singer Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi, and other deceased souls

Stonebwoy said a little prayer for those who have suffered the loss of loved ones before proceeding with his music performance

Top Ghanaian music star, Stonebwoy, has warmed the hearts of many following a much-appreciated gesture at his recent performance in Qatar.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer reunited with Nigerian music star, Davido, who is also in Qatar ahead of his performance at the World Cup closing ceremony.

Stonebwoy pays tribute to late Ifeanyi during performance. Photo: @davido/@geaorge1boateng

Source: Instagram

A video shared on his Instastory channel captured the moment he set eyes on the 30BG star and they locked each other in a tight embrace.

Well, during his performance to the World Cup audience, Stonebwoy took a moment to dedicate a tribute to Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Upon gracing the stage, the singer made reference to Davido’s son and all other souls who left the world over the course of the year.

“May all who have lost souls be filled with strength. May God guide and protect everyone who has lost a mother, son, brother and sister in this life,” Stonebwoy said as he urged the audience to raise their hands.

The singer proceeded to give an electrifying performance as many cheered him on.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

