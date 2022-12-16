Singer Davido is currently in Qatar ahead of his World Cup closing ceremony performance over the weekend

Ghanaian colleague, Stonebwoy, shared a video on his Instastory channel showing the moment they both locked each other in a tight embrace

The video stirred reactions from social media users with some noting that the grieving musician needs all the love he can get at the moment

Fans and supporters of grieving music star, Davido, have gotten the chance to see him in public again following his arrival in Qatar for his World Cup closing ceremony performance.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was spotted in the company of Ghanain colleague, Stonebwoy, and they both seemed to be in happy spirits.

Well, Stonebwoy returned to his Instastory channel with yet another video showing the moment they set eyes on each other.

Davido and Stonebwoy locked each other in a tight embrace, with the 30BG crooner taking a moment to look at his colleague’s face before hugging him again.

Sharing the emotional clip, Stonebwoy wrote:

"We see what we see, but we know what we feel. Positivity, reality and love alone lives here. Fire burn ego and unnecessary pride…"

Davido spotted in video with blanket of late Ifeanyi's face

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that an old video of the 30BG musician made it back to the online community.

The video captured the moment Davido alighted from an aircraft in the company of his crew members. He wrapped himself up in a blanket customized with his late son Ifeanyi's face.

Many social media users found the video emotional as they sent their best wishes to the singer.

