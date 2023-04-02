The BBTitans grand finale saw Nigerian music star Mayorkun treat fans to an awesome stage performance

Mayorkun thrilled the audience with a performance of some of his hit songs with a stunning voice

Lovers and viewers of the show of since taken to social media to react to the former DMW label signee's performance

It was an exciting moment to behold as popular Nigerian singer Mayorkun also known as the Mayor of Lagos, performed at the first edition of the Big Brother Titans tagged the Ziyakhala Wahala edition grand finale show on Sunday, April 2.

Mayorkun performed his hit song, Certified Loner, with a stunning stage performance. He also performed Camidoh's hit single 'Sugarcane remix,' which he featured alongside King Promise and Darkoo.

Mayorkun performs Certified Loner on stage. Credit: @bigbroafrica

Source: Instagram

Watch a video Mayorkun's performance below:

Watch another video from Mayorkun's performance below:

See more pictures from Mayorkun's performance

Six housemates made it to the finale, and they are Ebubu, Yvonne, Khosi, Kananga Jnr, Ipeleng and Tsatsi.

Netizens react to Mayorkun's stage performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Burnerburnerac5:

"One thing about MAYORKUN? His stage voice sounds exactly like his studio voice. #BBTitans."

teeboyswag:

"Erm the crowd was lit when mayorkun was singing."

auntypelz:

"I love seeing Mayorkun ."

SandieCassie:

"Is it not Liquorose dance team that is dancing for mayorkun? Why is she not with them ??? #BBTitans."

torresajorrke:

"Apparently, Mayorkun was in SA for a wedding that was the only reason they called him."

missmhoyur:

"I really enjoy Mayorkun."

chafford100Esex:

"Awww Liquo girls Ifeoma and Emma are mayorkun back up dancers #BBTitans #KhosiTwala."

Seankleann:

"Seeing Mayorkun at #BBTitans finale is a testament to how far he has come. That guy has the most hit songs after Davido in DMW."

bukunmi_george:

"Mayorkun performing live at the big brother Naija..Wow™️ "

andivamorgan:

"Mayorkun performing my favorite tune Certified loner at #BBTitans ."

Blaqboi speaks after eviction

Former Big Brother Titans star, Blaqboi, was one of the Nigerian housemates, who was evicted from the show on March 26, 2023.

Blaqboi, who was evicted alongside two other housemates, Thabang and Justin, shared details about his time in the house with Legit.ng.

While on the show, Blaqboi was known to be in a sort of relationship triangle between Blue Aiva and Nana.

While speaking during the interview, the reality show star clarified his relationship with both ladies. According to him, he was never in a relationship with Nana on the show.

Source: Legit.ng