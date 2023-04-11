The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon seemingly shot his shot at newly single Taylor Swift during a recent interview

The star, who has been in the news a lot lately, thanks to his many children, said that he is open to the idea of having his 13th child with Taylor Swift

Cannon noted that he feels he has something in common with the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker when it comes to relationships

Nick Cannon expressed that he is still eager to have more children, but with Taylor Swift. The controversial media personality shared his thoughts during an interview.

Nick Cannon has revealed that he wants to have a baby with Taylor Swift. Image: @taylorswift and @nickcannon

After dating for several years, Taylor Swift recently broke up with actor Joe Alwyn.

Nick Cannon says he is down for having 13th child with Taylor Swift

According to Page Six, Nick Cannon made these sentiments during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, April 10. Howard Stern started the conversation by asking if The Masked Singer host would be interested in fathering a 13th child with Taylor Swift.

The father of 12 said he is "all in" because the Bad Blood singer is a great songwriter. He said:

"First of all, she's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music."

List of Nick Cannon's 12 children and their ages

E! News reported that Nick Cannon has 12 children with six women, including his ex-wife Mariah Carey. His children are 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Golden "Sagon" (six), and daughter Powerful Queen (two), and six months old Rise Messiah, Brittany Bell.

The star shares nine-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, 21 months old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and four-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa.

Nick Cannon is also the father to LaNisha Cole's six-month-old baby Onyx Ice and Alyssa Scott's three-month-old baby Halo Marie. The couple lost their son Zen after he developed a brain tumour.

