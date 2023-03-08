Nick Cannon is trending after he announced that he's set to star in a new gameshow to find baby mama number 13

The US superstar's show Who's Having My Baby? will be hosted by celebrated comedian and actor Kevin Hart

Unimpressed social media users slammed Nick Cannon for making a game out of having 12 kids with different women

Say what! Nick Cannon is set to star in a new TV show to find his next baby mama. The official trailer of Who's Having My Baby? hosted by Kevin Hart, is doing the rounds on social media.

Nick Cannon is searching for another baby mama in 'Who's Having My Baby?' Image: @nickcannon

Nick Cannon looking for baby number 13

Nick Cannon recently welcomed his 12th child, and the 42-year-old is already searching for baby mama number 13, reports Metro. A Twitter blog Pop Base also shared the teaser of Nick's new game show. The blog with over 675k followers captioned its post:

"Nick Cannon will star in a new game show called ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ hosted by Kevin Hart. The contestants will be women who want to have Nick Cannon’s next baby."

Netizens share mixed reactions to Nick Cannon's new show

Most social media users called the Wild 'N Out host out for having no shame. They slammed him for making a game out of having 12 kids with different baby mamas.

@itswhitneymeyer said:

"This is a joke right?"

@winnita commented:

"Is the intention of this to amuse or cause concern?"

@PRESSURELlCIOUS wrote:

"We wanted the vasectomy announcement but okay."

@julian8792 said:

"I think this is weird. It’s always nice for kids to have their parents around and instead of trying to focus on the 12 he has, he’s now making it a game, as if raising a child is anything close to a game. I just think it’s a slap in the face to his kids who wish he was there."

@Dandrige12 commented:

"Does shame not exist anymore?"

@daydreamdior wrote:

"Lemme get this straight, the prize of this game show is his?"

@BEYAWONCE added:

"The fact that you don’t raise all 11 of your kids and make a game show out of it is weird."

Kevin Hart gifts Nick Cannon vending machine full of condoms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported earlier that Kevin Hart poked fun at Nick Cannon for having multiple kids from different women by gifting him a vending machine filled with condoms.

Cannon was expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiesi at the time and as usual, attended the reveal party as the father of many confirmed that he will be having a boy.

Seeing as Valentine's day was also fast approaching, Hart decided to send the gift to Cannon, one which should prevent the world from the news of a ninth child.

