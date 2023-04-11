Nigerian superstar Davido is doing everything humanly possible to make sure his recent album attains the most

The picture of the singer used to promote his latest project was spotted on display during the FC Barcelona vs Girona match in Camp Nou

The video making the rounds online, gathered the reactions from the 30BG fans as they hailed their idol for going extra length on this one

Nigerian international star Davido is not leaving any stone unturned as he returns to the scene with his Timeless album.

A video making the rounds on the net was spotted when Davido’s Timeless album picture was displayed at the FC Barcelona vs Girona match in Camp Nou.

Davido's Timeless spotted at FC Barcelona Vs Girona Match in Camp Nou Credit: @notjustok, @spotify

Source: Instagram

The match held yesterday was graced with Davido’s pictures to promote his Ionic album as spectators enjoyed the game.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans go gaga to see the strides Davido’s Timeless is taking

iam_kizzybrown1:

"Biggest artist in the world 001."

zill_ions:

"Omo no be small promotion ooo."

iamyoungstallion_:

"Thats some mad as paid promotion.❤️❤️❤️"

maxqlos:

"Timeless album don make Barcelona no fit beat common Girona."

megga_omens:

"So na this one you wan go do yesterday when you dey hurry for airport."

rillyone_1:

"Crazy PR money! "

Davido's Unavailable takes back number 1 spot on Apple Music

It was a silent battle of streams between the fans of the Nigerian superstar Davido and the YBNL prodigy Asake on the Apple Music platform.

Legit.ng previously reported how Asake’s new hit 2:30 displaced Davido’s infectious Amapiono song Unavailable from the number one spot on the Apple Music platform.

However, it didn’t take hours for the Stand Strong crooner to regain his position after Asake enjoyed the short-lived glory as Apple Music 'landlord'.

"He is so appreciative": Video as Davido’s manager Asika gifts singer a multi-million-naira diamond necklace

Davido keeps getting all the love he needs from his closely knitted team.

The singer’s manager, Asa Asika, bought an expensive diamond necklace to show appreciation for his artist.

In the video circulating the internet, Davido was all smiles when he opened the gift box handed to him.

Source: Legit.ng