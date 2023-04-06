Nigerian international superstar Davido received one of the biggest forms of bromance from his talent manager, Asika

The Stand Strong crooner was filled with excitement when he revived the luxury gift box that contained a diamond chain

Davido, however, went on Instagram to share a close picture of the neckpiece dangling on his chest as fans gushed

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido keeps getting all the love he needs from his closely knitted team.

The singer’s manager, Asa Asika, bought an expensive diamond necklace to show appreciation for his artist.

Davido receives expensive diamond necklace from talent manager Asa Asika Credit: @davido, @asaasika

Source: Instagram

In the video circulating the internet, Davido was all smiles when he opened the gift box handed to him.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel to write:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Thank you, @asaasika 4L, otilor!"

See the post below

Netizens react

heyyysss_tommy:

"This takum guy must be close to Davido , e just de call him name for videos."

Source: Legit.ng