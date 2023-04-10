Nigerian music star Davido is set to drop the visual for his hit song Unavailable off his 4th studio album Timeless

The singer shared a snippet of the new music video online as he revealed the full video would be out on Tuesday, April 11

As expected, many of the singer's fans and followers have stormed social media to react to the latest snippet

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has announced that the music video for his hit song Unavailable will be out on Tuesday, April 11.

To excite fans, the DMW label boss shared a snippet of the new music video.

Davido to drop Unavailable music video on Tuesday, April 11. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The opening scene showed some locals listening to Timeless FM on a radio where the On Air Presenter described Davido as the King of Afrobeat while announcing his return.

The presenter said: "The King of Afrobeat is back, baby."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the video, the singer wrote:

"Drop a⏳if you want the ‘UNAVAILABLE’ music video 5pm tomorrow."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Davido's new music video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

official_leczy:

"I Can’t Hear You Speaking Louder Incoming Wahala ✊."

wizkidgirlfriend:

"Ah king of Afrobeats ke? Na this one go make us fight oooo."

carers_hub:

"Wow. That was unexpected. This heat is too much o Davido. we weren’t ready o. We haven’t gotten over the whole album naaa haba take it easy on us ."

vech0e:

"King of Afrobeat❤️."

iamlekzykingy:

"Loading let’s go king of Afro beats ."

ediffied1:

"This is the right time to use the emoji ❤️❤️."

tramoneyxi:

"Who dey breathhhhhh?????? E choke."

solange_jay:

"We believe 5million view in an hour is definitely sure….. obo fans kiss my comment small I Dey come."

Davido's Unavailable takes back number 1 spot Apple Music

It was a silent battle of streams between the fans of the Nigerian superstar Davido and the YBNL prodigy Asake on the Apple Music platform.

Legit.ng previously reported how Asake’s new hit 2:30 displaced Davido’s infectious Amapiono song Unavailable from the number one spot on the Apple Music platform.

However, it didn’t take hours for the Stand Strong crooner to regain his position after Asake enjoyed the short-lived glory as Apple Music 'landlord'.

Source: Legit.ng