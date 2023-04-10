Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, accomplished a new feat with her Sability video

The Sabi crooner thanked her followers on Instagram for their support of her most recent accomplishment

Sability, released on February 10, 2023, gathered more than 14 million views on Youtube in two months

Nigerian Afrobeats rising star Ayra Starr added some more honour to her talent with her recent achievement.

The Sabi enthusiast bagged a huge number of streams and finances with her latest music video, Sabtility.

Pictures of Ayra Starr

Source: Instagram

Sability was released on February 10, 2023, and marked its two months on March 10, 2023, as it acquired more than 14 million views on the visual streaming platform.

Ayra Starr thanked her fans on Instagram for supporting her most recent accomplishment. She expressed gratitude for the support of her ardent fans, whom she refers to as "Mobstarrs."

She wrote: Thank you, Mobstarrs, for 14 million views on Sability video.

Congratulations pour in for Ayra Starr

brightkrane101:

"Mai Love.❤️"\

plori:

"Superstar wey sabi."

_.mhaes_direction._:

"@nazzyosigwe you know right? she's just the best.❤️"

_kamal4real:

"Mavins queen we stand.❤️❤️❤️"

mgnoflondon:

Keep up with the enrgy."

erysdanger:

"Sabi girl ❤️life goes on."

pascalion:

"She should feature an international artist to make it hotter."

maife_ikechukwu:

"Celestial being ❤️❤️."

amkingseven:

"Wonder woman."

Ayra Starr trends as she links her new song to Man UTD star, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently got people talking online with her actions to push her new song Sability.

Ayra Starr, famous for having coined the phrase 'Sabi Girl/Sability', recently changed her Twitter profile photo to the image of the Man United star, Marcel Sabitizer.

The singer changing her profile image to the image of the Man Utd star has sparked reactions online as some fans have queried if both public figures are dating.

Ayra Starr covers mum with the blood of Jesus

Ayra Starr had no choice but to cover her beautiful mum with the blood of Jesus, seeing the way fans, especially men, drooled over her.

The singer had taken to her Instagram page with a video of her hot mum dancing and whining her waist to her new single, Sability, as she noted that the woman is her biggest fan.

The Sability crooner put her precious mother in the hands of God, away from predatory eyes.

The cover still did not stop netizens from gushing over Ayra's mum whom many say looks like her big sister.

Source: Legit.ng