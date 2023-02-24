Nigerian singer Ayra Starr caused a buzz on social media after she shared a video of her mum dancing to her song Sability

The singer's mum would have been mistaken for her sister as she looked great in her gym wear while whining her waist

Seeing the way fans were drooling over her mum, Ayra took to Twitter to cover her with the blood of Jesus

Ayra Starr had no choice but to cover her beautiful mum with the blood of Jesus, seeing the way fans, especially men, drooled over her.

The singer had taken to her Instagram page with a video of her hot mum dancing and whining her waist to her new single, Sability, as she noted that the woman is her biggest fan.

Ayra Starr's mum whines waist to her song Photo credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

With the huge reactions that greeted the video, Ayra took to her Twitter page with a follow-up post.

The Sability crooner put her precious mother in the hands of God, away from predatory eyes.

She wrote:

"I cover my mother with the blood of Jesus."

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Ayra's tweet

mrfemilove:

"I de Agbado Ijaiye, I de go find Mama Ayra.. Celestial mama toh Hot."

onyilex:

"Ayra can your daddy fight? E nor go funny o."

@Updateboyx:

"No amount of Blood from Jesus, God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit fit cover anything. I d!e here today."

@OGBENI_BAMBAM:

"Next time, Tag Mama Handle so we can say hi & Appreciate her for raising awesome daughter like you."

@SrMflute:

"Too late broo."

@jazver001:

"This should be the funniest tweet have seen today."

@nelsonhands20:

"Does your mom want to be covered?"

goldenboymarvvi:

"She nor wan gree turn her back! Mama the mama."

callmeobaino:

"And she didn’t have to dress half naked to look beautiful."

Ayra Starr bares it all in skimpy shorts as she performs on stage

Ayra Starr is known for her eccentric and almost nonexistent outfits, but a video of the singer sparked reactions.

In the clip sighted online, while the Rush crooner was busy entertaining her fans, someone made it their job to film her from behind.

The lower part of Ayra's behind was out in the open, but she didn't seem to mind as she went back and forth on stage.

Source: Legit.ng