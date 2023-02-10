Mavin record label singer Ayra Starr has got people talking online with a post she shared online about a Manchester United football star, Marcel Sabitzer

The young female artist who is usually referred to as 'Sabi Girl' recently stirred reactions online when she changed her Twitter profile picture to the face of Marcel Sabitzer

Some fans have trolled Ayra Starr for trying to 'famz' herself with the internationally recognised football star by linking her new song and slang 'Sability' to the Man United player

Young singer Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently got people talking online with her recent actions to push her new song Sability.

Ayra Starr, famous for having coined the phrase 'Sabi Girl/Sability', recently changed her Twitter profile photo to the image of the Man United star, Marcel Sabitizer.

Fans react to the viral post of Nigerian singer Ayra Starr changing her profile photo to the image of Man United star, Marcel Sabitzer. Photo credit:" @marcel7sabitzer/@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The singer changing her profile image to the image of the Man Utd star has sparked reactions as some fans have queried if both public figures were dating.

Meanwhile, some have also trolled the Nigerian singer for trying to ride on the footballer's international image to promote her new song, Sability.

See Ayra Starr's post famzing herself to the Man United star, Sabitizer:

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's post linking her new song to Man United star Sabitzer

@__ineme:

"Sabi girl way get Sability❤️‍❤️‍."

@emp_boston9876:

"She meant her Nickname “SABI Gurl” so she used Sabitzer cuz the name got her nickname in it “ SABItzer."

@ceejonesofficial:

"Next thing, you hear they are dating."

@n.z.e.h:

"Sabi Girl too dey get high taste."

@agbolahan_official:

"We turn to Sabitzer."

@bukkason522:

"Shoot ur shot well Marvin star."

@bhadsavage_:

"Why she no use Sabinus."

Netizens react as Ayra Starr drops new song, samples Awilo’s music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that earlier that fast-rising musical sensation Ayra Starr has finally listened to her fans and dropped a new song, Sability.

However, Ayra's new release has been met with mixed reactions as the singer sampled one of Congolese singer Awilo's songs.

Some fans called utter rubbish and as a copywrite infringement. While many other's have hailed the young female singer for her musical ingenuity.

Source: Legit.ng