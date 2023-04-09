A Nigerian lady appears to have taken the Wizkid FC and 30BG fans for a ride following her recent actions

Hours after her viral forehead kiss video with Wizkid, the lady shared new videos and declared herself a member of Davido’s 30BG

Her post has since sparked mixed reactions from many in the online community with some people noting that it is okay to support both singers

Singer Wizkid’s female friend who recently caused a stir on social media with their lovey-dovey video has once again given netizens something to talk about.

Barely a few hours after her video went viral in the online community, the lady returned with a series of more controversial posts.

Lady who got forehead kiss from Wizkid saus she's 30BG for life. Photo: @davido/@wizkidayo

This time around, Wizkid’s friend didn’t mince her words as she proudly declared herself a proud member of Davido’s 30BG fan base.

From indications, she also attended an event where the singer performed songs from his new Timeless album and she posted videos showing how she had a good time.

Watch below:

Social media users react

mastertrizzy_ said:

"No be new thing na even Wizkid na low key 30BG ."

onyekameniru said:

"It’s okay to love wizkid nd davido."

_yung_pab10 said:

"It’s okay to love ‘em both, I don’t like any of them actually ."

obmasgold9_21 said:

"She Don serve wiwi breakfast."

mastertrizzy_ said:

"Jada P na still 30BG, na Twitter bant na make she non go bold declare am…she Dey fear FC roasting."

iam_panshaq' said:

"That u mingle with Wizkid doesn’t mean u shouldn’t be a fan of Davido or vice versa.. if you’re a lover of good music u will love and enjoy any good music no matter the artist, u can only have a favourite that’s all."

