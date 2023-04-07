Aunty Ramota is still receiving treatment days after landing in the hospital over the abuse of pills

A new video making the rounds online captured the controversial woman with a heavily bloated tummy as a member of her team reprimanded her

Netizens have since expressed concerns for Aunty Ramota with many noting that she should be monitored in future

Small-sized socialite, Aunty Ramota, is still in the hospital battling for her life as suggested by a new video making the rounds on social media.

Recall that some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the controversial woman landed in the hospital after taking pills to enhance her body image.

Aunty Ramota still hospitalized, video trends. Photo: @auntyramota

Source: Instagram

A clip captured Aunty Ramota on the hospital bed with a different portion of the recording showing the pills she ingested without a proper medical prescription.

Meanwhile, in a recent video spotted online, Aunty Ramota appears to have developed a bloated tummy as a result of the pills she self-administered.

A member of her team was heard in the background scolding her and mentioning how the pills she took is doing the exact opposite of what she hoped to achieve.

The lady equally conversed with medical personnel who came to get an update about her condition.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

ibrahim_monalisa said:

"wetin she dey find ? With her blood wey dey always hot."

anitacyril20 said:

"Which body she be wan use carry the yansh?"

mz_mochillz said

"Instead of nyash to bigna belle con dey big."

sure____zee said:

"You see all this bum bum drug godforbid I can’t take them ooo."

cutiesplace2 said:

"This same yansh whey some people get no want na still the same people wan kill themselves for. Life no really balance."

