Remote work is becoming more common across the UAE, with many businesses reducing in-office days due to regional tensions

Despite this shift, employees working from home remain fully protected under UAE Labour Law, enjoying the same rights as office-based staff

From working hours to salary payments, the law ensures remote workers are treated equally and fairly

With more UAE businesses encouraging remote work due to regional tensions, employees are increasingly working from home.

While this marks a significant shift in workplace culture, it does not affect your legal protections. Under UAE Labour Law, remote workers enjoy the same rights as office-based staff, including working hours, leave entitlements, and timely salary payments.

Remote work in UAE ensures employees enjoy equal rights to office staff under labour law. Photo credit: Curly/MichaelLee/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Legal framework for remote work

The UAE Labour Law recognises remote work as a legitimate arrangement. Employees can perform their duties outside the workplace, either fully or partially, using digital communication tools. Article 5 of Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 states:

“All or part of the work is performed outside the workplace, with electronic communication between the worker and the employer in lieu of physical presence, whether the work is part-time or full-time.”

The main legal framework is established by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, which governs employment relationships in the UAE private sector.

Employment contract requirements

Remote work must be clearly stated in the employment contract. The contract should include:

Employer and employee details

Job role and responsibilities

Wages and payment terms

Workplace arrangements

Working hours and leave entitlements

Notice period and termination terms

Remote work is legally recognised only if agreed in writing between employer and employee, either in the original contract or through an amendment.

Working hours for remote employees

According to Gulf news, Article 17 (6) of the UAE Labour Law allows employers to set specific working hours for remote staff. Employees may work remotely with employer approval, but the employer can require adherence to defined schedules:

“If the employee wishes to perform his work remotely, whether inside or outside the State, with the approval of the employer, the latter may require specific working hours.”

Salary obligations

Employers must continue paying salaries on time if employees are ready and able to work remotely. The employment relationship remains valid, and contractual obligations must be fulfilled. This ensures that remote workers are not disadvantaged compared to in-office staff.

Rights and protections

Remote employees retain full workplace protections under UAE labour law, including:

The right to agreed salary and benefits

The right to regulated working hours and rest periods

The right to a safe and reasonable working environment

The right to privacy, with boundaries on work communications outside official hours

The right to clarity on performance expectations and remote work arrangements

Remote work in the UAE is fully supported by labour legislation, ensuring employees are protected regardless of where they perform their duties. By clearly stating remote arrangements in contracts and adhering to labour law provisions, both employers and employees can benefit from flexible work without compromising rights.

Working hours are regulated, with employers able to set specific schedules for remote staff. Photo credit: AbdullazizAbdullah/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of UAE army salary by rank

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest figures for UAE Army salary in 2026 reveal a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels. Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service.

Source: Legit.ng