Socialite Aunty Ramota was recently at an event and a video from the occasion made it to social media

The small-sized woman was a force on the dance floor as she thrilled guests with some of her popular dance moves

Social media users found the video funny with some people hilariously noting that she danced offbeat most of the time

Controversial socialite Aunty Ramota caught the attention of netizens after she was spotted in a viral video making the rounds in the online community.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared the video of the small-sized woman on his Instagram page while describing her as a “great dancer”.

The funny video captured the moment Aunty-Ramota took over the dance floor and busted moves as the musician on stage sang her praises.

Another individual who was equally on stage with her joined the socialite in exchanging dance moves before proceeding to spray money on her.

Social media users react

mofeh_gilez said:

"This cap, them suppose name am after aunty ramota , na she get am ."

ammynaturaglitz said:

"Na only Money fit make this Aunty dance like this else she for don fight all of them."

omobukola_bello said:

"Dance fast pass the song abi na my eyes dey pain me ni."

rasaqolawale said:

"abeg shey aunty carry earpods for ear ni coz the dance na off beat o ."

iamjdcent said:

"Why this man just hold money for hand, Aunty Tamata is doing so much to earn that cash ."

officiallrosie said:

"King tag her betrothed . What do we call this kind of dance, I will say electrifying."

teefamous said:

"Which kind Yoruba Lullaby song dis musician come dey sing for Anty Ramota keh ."

iamsexysteel said:

"I told my baby Raaaaa to change this one and only dance step she won’t listen….now eye don dey turn me ‍♂️‍♂️."

Aunty Ramota says she doesn't know Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Aunty Ramota sparked reactions online after saying she doesn't know top music executive, Don Jazzy.

A video of the small-sized woman making the disclosure was shared by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

"Aunty Ramota no know person o," one IG user wrote in reaction to the video.

Source: Legit.ng