Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus in a recent post, hinted that everything about her life was centred around grace

The actress shared a video of her driving in her car while adding audio of a pastor speaking about grace in the background

Her video has since stirred reactions from netizens, as many took to her comment section to repeatedly drag her

Since she declared her support for the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has usually stirred reactions from many of her followers.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Eniola shared a video of her driving as she included audio of a pastor speaking about the effect of grace in one’s life, which others could misunderstand for something else.

Eniola Badmus shares video of her driving. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The actress, in a caption of the post further insinuated that her life was centred around grace.

She simply wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Na Grace o.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus’ video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nguyenkennygram:

"This weray just dey fine anyhow , she don dey chop money."

tolugeorge1:

"First of all… reintroduction we dey wait."

somma__pearl:

"Thank God fr makeup ."

_rhowdah:

"Yes o. Ur grace. No hate comments can take it away from you❤️."

olubimmy2k4:

"When grace speaks all other speakers keep quite. Ride on sis. The sky is your starting point ❤️❤️❤️#Presidentdaughter#."

benitanwoko:

"I thought you are a Muslim? Please tell us what your Iman is saying, be real for once. Anywhere Belle face like you."

queen_estea:

"And balabulu not only grace try Dey talk true this girl!!"

clare_enya:

"Normally money suppose dey, you need dey retouch your body."

gaiusawulezi:

"No be Grace…na INEC."

michael_info4mikky:

"Allow them to abuse you..wetin God don do, he don do am. Congratulations … your hardwork pays…Tinubu is the president. Eni ti ko ba fe ko pa ara e."

chigod_2018:

"Which grace? This is not real grace you own is fake grace paid grace not from God."

Eniola Badmus sparks reactions as she unveils swearing-in kampala

Meanwhile, Eniola Badmus took to her Instastory on Sunday, February 26, to share pictures of Kampala materials to be used during Tinubu’s swearing-in.

The Kampala materials she shared had Tinubu’s famous logo on them.

Sharing the picture, Eniola Badmus wrote:

"Swearing-in Kampala is ready. holla if you want."

Source: Legit.ng