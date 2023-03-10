Global site navigation

Local editions

“No Be Grace, Na INEC”: Eniola Badmus Sparks Reactions With New Video
Nollywood

“No Be Grace, Na INEC”: Eniola Badmus Sparks Reactions With New Video

by  Olumide Alake
  • Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus in a recent post, hinted that everything about her life was centred around grace
  • The actress shared a video of her driving in her car while adding audio of a pastor speaking about grace in the background
  • Her video has since stirred reactions from netizens, as many took to her comment section to repeatedly drag her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Since she declared her support for the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has usually stirred reactions from many of her followers.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Eniola shared a video of her driving as she included audio of a pastor speaking about the effect of grace in one’s life, which others could misunderstand for something else.

Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus shares video of her driving. Credit: @eniola_badmus
Source: Instagram

The actress, in a caption of the post further insinuated that her life was centred around grace.

She simply wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Na Grace o.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus’ video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nguyenkennygram:

"This weray just dey fine anyhow , she don dey chop money."

tolugeorge1:

"First of all… reintroduction we dey wait."

somma__pearl:

"Thank God fr makeup ."

_rhowdah:

"Yes o. Ur grace. No hate comments can take it away from you❤️."

olubimmy2k4:

"When grace speaks all other speakers keep quite. Ride on sis. The sky is your starting point ❤️❤️❤️#Presidentdaughter#."

benitanwoko:

"I thought you are a Muslim? Please tell us what your Iman is saying, be real for once. Anywhere Belle face like you."

queen_estea:

"And balabulu not only grace try Dey talk true this girl!!"

clare_enya:

"Normally money suppose dey, you need dey retouch your body."

gaiusawulezi:

"No be Grace…na INEC."

michael_info4mikky:

"Allow them to abuse you..wetin God don do, he don do am. Congratulations … your hardwork pays…Tinubu is the president. Eni ti ko ba fe ko pa ara e."

chigod_2018:

"Which grace? This is not real grace you own is fake grace paid grace not from God."

Eniola Badmus sparks reactions as she unveils swearing-in kampala

Meanwhile, Eniola Badmus took to her Instastory on Sunday, February 26, to share pictures of Kampala materials to be used during Tinubu’s swearing-in.

The Kampala materials she shared had Tinubu’s famous logo on them.

Sharing the picture, Eniola Badmus wrote:

"Swearing-in Kampala is ready. holla if you want."

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel