“No Be Grace, Na INEC”: Eniola Badmus Sparks Reactions With New Video
- Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus in a recent post, hinted that everything about her life was centred around grace
- The actress shared a video of her driving in her car while adding audio of a pastor speaking about grace in the background
- Her video has since stirred reactions from netizens, as many took to her comment section to repeatedly drag her
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Since she declared her support for the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has usually stirred reactions from many of her followers.
In a recent post via her Instagram page, Eniola shared a video of her driving as she included audio of a pastor speaking about the effect of grace in one’s life, which others could misunderstand for something else.
The actress, in a caption of the post further insinuated that her life was centred around grace.
She simply wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
“Na Grace o.”
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Eniola Badmus’ video
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
nguyenkennygram:
"This weray just dey fine anyhow , she don dey chop money."
tolugeorge1:
"First of all… reintroduction we dey wait."
somma__pearl:
"Thank God fr makeup ."
_rhowdah:
"Yes o. Ur grace. No hate comments can take it away from you❤️."
olubimmy2k4:
"When grace speaks all other speakers keep quite. Ride on sis. The sky is your starting point ❤️❤️❤️#Presidentdaughter#."
benitanwoko:
"I thought you are a Muslim? Please tell us what your Iman is saying, be real for once. Anywhere Belle face like you."
queen_estea:
"And balabulu not only grace try Dey talk true this girl!!"
clare_enya:
"Normally money suppose dey, you need dey retouch your body."
gaiusawulezi:
"No be Grace…na INEC."
michael_info4mikky:
"Allow them to abuse you..wetin God don do, he don do am. Congratulations … your hardwork pays…Tinubu is the president. Eni ti ko ba fe ko pa ara e."
chigod_2018:
"Which grace? This is not real grace you own is fake grace paid grace not from God."
Eniola Badmus sparks reactions as she unveils swearing-in kampala
Meanwhile, Eniola Badmus took to her Instastory on Sunday, February 26, to share pictures of Kampala materials to be used during Tinubu’s swearing-in.
The Kampala materials she shared had Tinubu’s famous logo on them.
Sharing the picture, Eniola Badmus wrote:
"Swearing-in Kampala is ready. holla if you want."
Source: Legit.ng