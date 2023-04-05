Nigerian singer Omah Lay is well-loved home and abroad, and his fans wowed him recently in Germany

The huge crowd took over the performance as the Bad Influence crooner sang one of his latest hit songs, Soso

As the concertgoers performed Soso in high spirits, Omah Lay danced around on stage, matching their energy

Nigeran singer Omah Lay recently performed in Germany, and it was an exciting experience not just for his fans but for him as well.

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen on stage dancing and jumping around as his fans warmed up to singing his song Soso.

Shortly after, the huge crowd went wild as they surprisingly sang the song word for word while jumping around.

Reactions to the video

nzasotiiii:

"Why them con dey happy like that Soso don really take their pains"

dmw124e:

"Una dey dance to person depression, obviously you guys don't read lyrics."

cashbenkid:

"Music is not about colour but the vibes it brings to the ears to please the heart and mind set "

generallado:

"Afrobeats rise is so rapid you would struggle to remember when Nigerian artists are not this global."

bim_bola_:

"Those oyinbo people sabi good music na we Nigeria go dey hate."

onyi_best_girl:

"Omah na big name normally "

oracleofhype:

"Normally Nigeria music don travel far na wizkid own still dey treck"

kingmakel10:

"it's just as if only nigerians have artists and entertainers in africa."

thisrukky:

"@omah_lay soso still trending something about that songs."

girl_likebella:

"Omah representing us well Ph way "

officiald_cash:

"How oyinbo dey take get this song"

icyyy_m_:

"Omah lay no come small nah!!"

rare_gem687:

"The way Omah lay dey happy this days ehh"

nelly_mise1:

"Normal OMAH LAY no small the only artist I wish to be like "

