Top Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has sent emotions raging with a comment he made during a recent interview where he spoke about his success as a musician

AG noted during the conversation that he has never been about just releasing a few hot songs but about having an identity that people could relate to

The singer went on to also note that anyone who attends his show is guaranteed nothing but an epic performance and would go home thrilled and satisfied

Ace Nigerian Afropop artist Adekunle Gold recently got people talking about some of the comments he made during an interview with music journalist Adesope.

Adekunle revealed during his conversation on the Afrobeat podcast that he has never built his music career about only having hit songs but rather more about having an identity that people can relate to.

AG then went on to note that he has built a brand that people can trust over the years and when they come for his shows, they know what to expect.

The singer bragged that no one could come to his shows and not feel well entertained because he always delivers epic performances and entertainment.

Watch an excerpt of Adekunle Gold's interview with Adesope Live:

See how netizens reacted to Adekunle Gold's statement about his career as a musician:

@57sara__:

"Someone pls, help me AG to be calming down."

@jerry_paid_w:

"I’m in a good mood today, thanks to AG Baby."

@thatguyset__:

"AG baby the show killer❤️."

@we_the_industry:

"Enjoyable highly."

@newbagwell_:

"Only someone with supreme level of confidence would say this about himself."

"Without him, this sound will be nothing": Cute moment Adekunle Gold gifted his best friend at his O2 show in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Adekunle Gold received overwhelming love from fans and supporters of his music in London over the weekend.

The Sinner hitmaker had a massively sold-out show at the popular 5000-capacity O2 Academy venue and thrilled attendees with amazing performances.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Adekunle Gold took a quick break from his performance to appreciate someone special in his life.

