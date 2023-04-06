Media personality, and Youtuber, Toke Makinwa, recently shared some happy news with her followers

A fan enquired about Toke’s marital status, she replied that she would be getting married shortly

As a popular media personality whose prior relationships have caused controversy, the revelation generated a lot of buzz

Popular Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa brought flavour to the timeline with the latest update in her life.

The much-loved media personality opened up a bit about herself to reveal to her fans the events going on in her life.

Pictures of Toke Makinwa Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

A Snapchat user queried the media girl about her plans to settle down, to which she responded positively to confirm it.

Toke told her inquisitive fan that she was getting married soon.

In her words:

"Yesssssss, I’m getting married soon."

Social media users react

As a popular media personality whose prior relationships have caused controversy, the news has generated a lot of buzz online.

erotogenic_byfeyi:

"Love it for her.❤️"

kellysilva_kelechi:

"Make e no be person papa sha."

nsima_ekpo:

"I am her maid of honor. "

kenllyn:

Nice one T baby."

mizzbolu:

Congratulations Toke."

Toke Makinwa welcomes Pere to divorced club

Media personality Toke Makinwa stirred reactions on social media following a viral clip from her interview with Pere Egbi.

The BBNaija star was a guest on Toke's podcast, and he talked about how he got married at 25 when he arrived in the US.

He continued by saying the marriage crashed after one year, and Toke's face lit up as she raised her palm for a high-five moment.

Toke Makinwa says she is still scared of her mum even at 37

Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa revealed in a conversation that she is still scared of her mum even though she's 37 years old.

Toke Makinwa jumped on a conversation online about African mothers, and she shared that her mum is still one of the few people on earth that she is literally still scared of.

She said that no matter how old you might be, you're never too old to be scared of your African mum.

