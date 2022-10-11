Ace radio presenter and host Toke Makinwa recently sparked conversation online after she spoke about her mum and why she is still scared of her

The actress also noted that you could be off-age, living alone and sorting your bills but would still be scared of your African mum

Several twerps jumped on the conversation, all giving their side of the story and their experiences with their parents about why they're still scared of them even as an adult

Nollywood fashionista and ace show host Toke Makinwa recently revealed in a conversation that she is still scared of her mum even though she's thirty-seven years old.

Toke Makinwa jumped on a conversation online about African mothers, and she shared that her mum is still one of the few people on earth that she is literally still scared of.

Ace show host Toke Makinwa recently sparked a conversation online after she revealed that she's still scared of her mum.

Source: Instagram

She said that no matter how old you might be, you're never too old to be scared of your African mum.

During the online discussion, Toke revealed that her mum sometimes shows up at her house unannounced, and she's left running helter-skelter to clean up the house so that her mother doesn't complain.

See Toke Makinwa's post about African mums below:

Read some of the comments that Toke's Makinwa post about generated online:

@sirsuto:

"You ain’t scared…you just don’t want her to talk about it for the next 10 years."

@tinachid:

"I think it’s more of respect rather than fear."

@ojiugo___:

"My mum always threatening she can beat me when I am in my husband’s house and tbh I don’t want to find out if she can or not."

@stanbnx:

"As it should be, Parents power is unbreakable, only parents can freely sI@p you and get away with it, I still fear Mine tho."

@stolenn_:

"Scared of your mom and you go fix yansh."

Source: Legit.ng