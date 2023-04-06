Nollywood actor Jide Awobona joined the trending throwback challenge on social media to the delight of fans

The actor took a deep dive into the past as he dug up an epic photo which was taken about 33 years ago

Awobona’s fans found the photo hilarious, with many pointing out the stern look on his face when the image was captured

Nigerian actor Jide Awobona has taken his fans and followers in the online community on a pleasant trip down memory lane.

The Jenifa’s Diaries actor joined the ongoing throwback challenge that sees participants making a comparison between their childhood and current selves.

Actor Jide Awobona's childhood photo sparks funny reactions. Photo: @jideawobona

Source: Instagram

However, the movie star took things to another level as he took a deep dive into the past and dug up a photo from 33 years ago.

Awobona also attached different photos showing what he now looks like as an adult.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below:

Fans react to Jide Awobona's post

As expected, Awobona’s post sparked hilarious reactions, and many couldn’t help but point out the stern look on his face as a kid.

Read the comments spotted below:

mimisola_daniels said:

"Na from small you don stubborn."

ay_oflagosfit said:

"No wonder na from small you don stubborn ."

officialtaiwoadeyemi said:

"You go stubborn gan for small o. If you catch person pikin, na ana pa."

osdevicesofficials said:

"Who collect your food for this picture Egbon ?"

hadizabubakar_ said:

"Who tiff your biscuit ."

waleadelani said:

"If to say me self fine small ni, Sebi I for do the challenge, but it’s well sha."

abiola.debby said:

"You've known how to shako from little, See how you dengepost that cap to one side."

Lady shares epic throwback of her parents, makes them go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man and his wife went viral on TikTok after their daughter posted a video with their throwback photo.

It was revealed in the video that the lovely couple were both 50, and they got married when they were 23.

The video has sparked reactions among young people, some of who said the couple looked younger in old age.

Source: Legit.ng