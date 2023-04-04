Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s socialite daughter, Priscilla, recently left many fans rolling with laughter over her throwback video

Taking to her official Instagram page, Priscy posted an old clip of her in what she called her second acting gig

Priscilla’s appearance in the throwback video compared to her current look amused many fans as they commented on it

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently took fans down memory lane with a throwback video of her as a girl.

On her official Instagram page, the 22-year-old socialite posted an old video of herself acting in a movie. According to her, it was her second acting gig.

In the throwback clip, a younger Priscilla was seen arguing with a domestic staff over her football before threatening him with a big stone.

Fans react to throwback video of Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla. Photos: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The young lady’s appearance in the old video soon became a topic of discussion as netizens commented on her show, her outfit and more.

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, other fans and celebs laugh at Priscilla Ojo’s throwback video

Shortly after the video was posted online, a number of netizens could not hide their amusement and they took to Priscy’s comment section to express themselves. Celebrities were also not left out and a number of them laughed over the video. Read what they had to say below:

kie_kie__:

“Priscy! Where is your front hair? .”

Enioluwaofficial:

“Didn't I tell you. Na from small you no dey like nonsense..”

funkejenifaakindele:

“”

toyin_abraham:

“@its.priscy should I post more oya call and beg me now.”

yhemo_lee:

“I don laugh taya. it’s crazy cos I actually watched this movie .”

kokobykhloe:

“How can I say this now ??? What in opon is that ? Where is your edges ? It’s your shoe for me ”

yhemo_lee:

“Lmaoooo see your shoe .”

quick_steph:

“Wereyyyyy carry stone.”

Source: Legit.ng