Former BBNaija season 6 housemate, Saga Adeola, has narrated the expensive lifestyle former reality stars have to live after the show

Saga during a recent interview disclosed how he had to pay 100k for clothes and still return them to the stylists

The young man further revealed that he was living in a N200k apartment but moved to N5.1m after the show, noting that things like force ex-tv stars into depression

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Saga Adeolu, has narrated the expensive lifestyle he has been living since he got out of the show.

Saga during an interview with Piggivest.com when asked how he is spending his money shared how painful it is to pay as much as 100k to a stylist for an outfit but only to return them after one event.

Saga talks about expensive life after BBNaija. Credit: @sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

"Let me start with the obvious one. Clothes. You will pay a stylist ₦100,000 to style you and you still give them the clothes back."

From cheap apartment to an expensive one

He further stated that he was living in a N200k apartment before the show but had to move to a bigger one. He said:

"I used to live in a three bedroom house. The rent was ₦600,000, and I was sharing the apartment with my guys. So that was ₦200,000. Right now, I am paying ₦5.1m."

He went on to state that such lifestyles are what force some former housemates into depression.

"That’s what makes some housemates depressed. It’s a life-changing event. It changes your reality drastically. So I am paying that and I’ve had to furnish the house. It’s expensive, but it’s not like I can still be living in my father’s house at this age."

Read some of the excerpts below:

Nigerians react to Saga's life after BBNaija experience

Social media users have reacted differently to Saga's interview. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Omonicacfashionhub:

"Nini will help him.... If him broke na him business."

D.i.sbridals:

"Instead make him buy land he dey pay rent of 5m."

Slayfaces_empire:

"They always want to impress people that don't really care, what is his source of income."

Pjwritesonline:

"Omo that’s over reaching. Why will he be paying a whopping 5.1M on rent? E no make sense at all."

Source: Legit.ng